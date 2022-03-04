Manyama and company hurt by lack of success at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama says players are hurting as much as their supporters are by the team’s failure to win a trophy but insists it’s not because of a lack of trying.

Amakhosi are set to experience another barren season, having failed to win the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup while Mamelodi Sundowns are running away with the DStv Premiership title.

As a matter of fact, Manyama has not won any official trophy since joining Chiefs in 2018 and Amakhosi have gone through a dry spell from the 2014/15 season, a disappointing run for the so-called “Cup Kings”.

Chiefs are preparing to tackle Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t given our fans anything in a couple of years which saddens us as well, but it’s not that we don’t want to,” said Manyama ahead of the Soweto Derby.