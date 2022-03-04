Manyama and company hurt by lack of success at Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama says players are hurting as much as their supporters are by the team’s failure to win a trophy but insists it’s not because of a lack of trying.
Amakhosi are set to experience another barren season, having failed to win the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup while Mamelodi Sundowns are running away with the DStv Premiership title.
As a matter of fact, Manyama has not won any official trophy since joining Chiefs in 2018 and Amakhosi have gone through a dry spell from the 2014/15 season, a disappointing run for the so-called “Cup Kings”.
Chiefs are preparing to tackle Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t given our fans anything in a couple of years which saddens us as well, but it’s not that we don’t want to,” said Manyama ahead of the Soweto Derby.
“We just have not been able to get over the line but we are trying and soon enough I think we will stand a good chance to get over the line.”
Chiefs were the runners-up in the Caf Champions League when they faced Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly.
“Obviously it’s been disappointing. We haven’t been able to just get over the line in the couple of years as we have been in finals and semifinals. A club like Kaizer Chiefs, I think, deserves a trophy or two each and every season.
“We tried and we haven’t been able to get over the line, but what matters is that we tried each and every year,” said Manyama.
The Thembisa-born player believes Amakhosi are in the right direction and fans will have a trophy to celebrate.
“Everybody is in the same direction that the coach wants us to take. There have been a lot of improvements. I really think we are not far off from there. We are not perfect yet but I don’t think we are far from where the coach wants us to be and I think that’s a big positive to take.”
