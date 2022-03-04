MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has shed light on the new administrative role given to her football-mad son, Andile Mpisane, by the club.

Apart from being a soccer player, the 20-year-old Mpisane, who also dabbles as a musician, is the chairperson of the second-placed team on the DStv Premiership table.

Together with Thlopie Motsepe, who is the son of Patrice Motsepe, at Mamelodi Sundowns, they are the youngest chairs in the PSL.

Mkhize said despite Mpisane being young, he is one of the big decisionmakers and has been tasked with the running of Royal’s DStv Diski Challenge team. His duties involve signing players for the reserves team as part of his mentoring for a much bigger role in the senior team in future.

“Andile knows his football. Andile can analyse a game from the beginning to the end. As we speak now, he’s got a full role in Diski. He is getting valuable information from the people who have been in the game for a long time such as Sinky Mnisi, Richard Makhoba and John Maduka,” said Mkhize.