Petersen aims for Chiefs' No.1 jersey, and says league title race is not over

Brandon Petersen believes in two things that many not long ago might have written off as pipe dreams: that he can make Kaizer Chiefs' No.1 jersey his own, and that the club's DStv Premiership title race is not necessarily over yet.

Fifth-placed Amakhosi (29 points from 17 games) are a huge 19 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (48 from 21) in Premiership, though with four games in hand. But uncertainty over two of those extra matches that they failed to honour amid an outbreak of Covid-19 are a matter at arbitration, so six points might not be available to play for.

Still, mathematically if Chiefs converted all four games in hand to maximum points that would be 12, leaving them on 41, seven behind Sundowns.

“There are still a lot of games to play and a lot of points at stake, so it's never over until it's over,” Petersen said as Chiefs launched a new sleeve sponsor, Toyota, in Sandton on Wednesday.

The more realistic target for the keeper would seem to be keeping his place between the posts.

At 27, it has taken Petersen a long time to make a breakthrough at a top-flight club. And two starts in Chiefs' games returning from the two-month domestic break also do not mean he has done that yet.