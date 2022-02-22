Shonga thrilled with scoring start at Sekhukhune

Justin Shonga is determined to maintain consistency after netting on his Sekhukhune United debut at the weekend.

Shonga was on the score sheet as Sekhukhune thrashed Baroka 4-0 in a league match at Ellis Park Stadium on Sunday. Babina Noko’s top-scorer Chibuike Ohizu bagged a brace, taking his tally to for the season to seven. Vusumuzi Mncube was also on target.

Shonga, the 25-year-old Zambian striker who joined Sekhukhune as a free-agent after unceremoniously leaving Egyptian side Ismaili last month, is hungry to re-establish himself at Sekhukhune after a nomadic past few months.

“It’s a nice feeling to score. It’s a good start for me because footballwise I have been struggling to settle in at different teams. I just want to keep the momentum because when you’re playing for a new club, you need to adapt to the way they play. You have to work extra hard for you to be in the XI. I will keep on pushing harder,’’ Shonga said.

The win ended Sekhukhune’s five-game winless streak in the DStv Premiership, and coach McDonald Makhubedu was pleased: “We played well. I am happy for everyone associated with the club.’’

Meanwhile, charismatic Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane conceded they were simply flat on the day. The Bakgaga coach believes even if they were given another 90 minutes they wouldn’t have scored.

“Even if now you can give us another 90 minutes we wouldn’t score. My boys were not in the game today, they were out, out. We missed a golden minute in the first minute, if you miss those chance you are always going to be punished,’’ said Thobejane.

Baroka remain bottom of the standings. They next face Kaizer Chiefs at home on Saturday, while Sekhukhune host Swallows on the same day.