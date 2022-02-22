Soccer

Shonga thrilled with scoring start at Sekhukhune

Zambian striker vows to secure consistency

22 February 2022 - 07:21
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Justin Shonga of Sekhukhune United.
Image: Muzi Ntombela

Justin Shonga is determined to maintain consistency after netting on his Sekhukhune United debut at the weekend.

Shonga was on the score sheet as Sekhukhune thrashed Baroka 4-0 in a league match at Ellis Park Stadium on Sunday. Babina Noko’s top-scorer Chibuike Ohizu bagged a brace, taking his tally to for the season to seven. Vusumuzi Mncube was also on target.

Shonga, the 25-year-old Zambian striker who joined Sekhukhune as a free-agent after unceremoniously leaving Egyptian side Ismaili last month, is hungry to re-establish himself at Sekhukhune after a nomadic past few months.

“It’s a nice feeling to score. It’s a good start for me because footballwise I have been struggling to settle in at different teams. I just want to keep the momentum because when you’re playing for a new club, you need to adapt to the way they play. You have to work extra hard for you to be in the XI. I will keep on pushing harder,’’ Shonga said.

The win ended Sekhukhune’s five-game winless streak in the DStv Premiership, and coach McDonald Makhubedu was pleased: “We played well. I am happy for everyone associated with the club.’’

Meanwhile, charismatic Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane conceded they were simply flat on the day. The Bakgaga coach believes even if they were given another 90 minutes they wouldn’t have scored.

“Even if now you can give us another 90 minutes we wouldn’t score. My boys were not in the game today, they were out, out. We missed a golden minute in the first minute, if you miss those chance you are always going to be punished,’’ said Thobejane.

Baroka remain bottom of the standings. They next face Kaizer Chiefs at home on Saturday, while Sekhukhune host Swallows on the same day.

Seema optimistic despite dry spell, tough schedule

Having to face arguably the most gruelling upcoming fixtures, Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema remains positive that he will turn things around.
Sport
5 hours ago

'Bucs have no choice but to persist with Mpontshane'

Siyabonga Mpontshane's unimpressive performance in Orlando Pirates' 2-3 defeat to Al-Ittihad in the CAF Confederation Cup has once again escalated ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Fagrie Lakay off the mark with brace for Pyramids FC

Bafana Bafana forward Fagrie Lakay bagged a brace of goals as his Egyptian side Pyramids FC defeated Zanaco 2-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup group ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Orlando Pirates to play ‘away’ Caf game at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit

Orlando Pirates will have good news as they head home from Sunday’s African Confederation Cup defeat in Libya - their next match in the competition ...
Sport
22 hours ago

