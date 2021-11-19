Why Cosmos, Spurs and Leopards battle in the NFD

Above Ezenkosi are Spurs, formerly known as Ajax Cape Town

Erstwhile top flight clubs Black Leopards, Cape Town Spurs and Jomo Cosmos could soon find themselves in the ABC Motsepe League, having been punching below their reputed weight in the GladAfrica Championship this season.



Cosmos, who occupy the last slot on the table, are yet to record a win from 12 outings with just five points. Above Ezenkosi are Spurs, formerly known as Ajax Cape Town. The Urban Warriors are just four points better than Cosmos, while 14th-placed Leopards are a point ahead of Spurs...