Soccer

Pirates off to flyer with credible win

Goals by Jele, Shandu see off Algerians

14 February 2022 - 07:20
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mohamed Hammia of JS Saoura and Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Confederation Cup match between Orlando Pirates and JS Saoura.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates put in a not so dominant but clinical display to dispatch Algerian side JS Saoura 2-0 in their CAF Confederation Cup Group B opener at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Pirates scored with what was practically the game’s first chance, which fell to skipper Happy Jele in the third minute. Jele tapped in a rebound after Saoura goalkeeper Zakaria Saidi had initially saved Goodman Mosele’s headed effort from a free-kick by Thembinkosi Lorch.

Pirates didn’t tamper with the XI that beat AmaZulu 1-0 in their previous game, the first round of the Nedbank Cup, on Sunday last week. There was still no sign of Gabadinho Mhango in the Buccaneers’ match-day squad.

Saoura were a bit physical. The Algerians’ physicality saw Pirates being awarded a number of free-kicks inside the first 20 minutes of the tie. In terms of ball retention, the visitors were a notch above.

Despite having three central midfielders in Ntsako Makhubela, Mosele and Thabang Monare, the hosts struggled to win second balls in the middle of the park where Saoura’s Belaid Hamidi was winning every ball. Hamidi was a live wire for the visitors, performing daring manoeuvres in small spaces.

While Paseka Mako held his own at left-back, Bandile Shandu struggled to keep Saoura attackers at bay on the right flank. Saoura attacker Aimen Lahmeri used Shandu’s frailty to penetrate but most of his crosses were greatly dealt with by Bucs goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.

The second stanza was even more physical as Pirates fronted up to the visitors. Sudanese referee Mahmood Ismail let the game flow and never really paid attention to those moments where nasty tackles were flying around.

After a rather flat first half, Shandu redeemed himself and scored Pirates’ second goal, another tap-in, in the 66th minute. Mosele teed up Hotto, who crossed in a low, driven effort for Shandu to net from close range.

Shandu scored while he was operating in a more advanced position after substitute Abel Mabaso took his right-back slot on his introduction for Makhubela.

