Soccer

Dlamini grabs Banyana leadership role with both hands

Keeper keen to guide younger players

10 February 2022 - 07:50
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.
Image: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says she’s grateful to head coach Desiree Ellis for roping her into the squad's leadership group and she wants to make the young players feel comfortable in the national team set-up.

The 29-year-old once found herself on the outskirts of the team after being dropped. After inspiring performances in the Hollywoodbets Super League and the CAF Women’s Champions League, she has regained the favour of the selectors ahead of this weekend's friendly in Zambia. 

The shot-stopper, affectionately known as Sticks, is happy to be back in the national fold after a seven-month hiatus. “It's an honour to be back with the national team after so long, it's a privilege,” said Dlamini. 

“I still say for you to come back to the national team you have to work extremely hard. The coaches have to be convinced by your performance. I worked hard and I was given a chance at my club and I was able to raise my hand and come back.”

When the team got together for this week's camp, it was announced that Dlamini, captain Janine van Wyk and youngster Sibulele  Holweni were the leaders in the side. 

Dlamini explained how she wants to help guide the young players and introduce them to the team culture. 

“Leadership is very important when you're working with young players because the senior players already know about the culture. The young ones... you need to sit down with them and try to instil the culture,” said the Sundowns ladies goalkeeper. 

“The young ones want to do their best and in order for them to do their best, they need to be freed. You need to try and get them happy and make them know this is a comfortable place. 

“Leadership plays a huge role when it comes to Banyana. You need players to be a link between the players and coaches. I'm extremely grateful to be one of the captains. I'm humbled and I want to do my utmost best,” said Dlamini. 

