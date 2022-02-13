Gauteng government suspends nine senior officials implicated in the SIU report

The Gauteng provincial government has served three senior managers in the Department of Health and six senior managers in the Department of Infrastructure Development with letters of suspension after they were implicated in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report.

This is on the recommendation of the unit.

Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said disciplinary proceedings would commence as soon as charges were finalised.

“The Gauteng provincial government commends the SIU for its ongoing investigation and civil action to recover public funds that have been misappropriated.

“The SIU has uncovered serious irregularities in the awarding of contractors for the refurbishment of the Anglo Gold Ashanti Hospital in the West rand. The SIU has, in terms of a proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2020, been investigating allegations of irregularities and maladministration in the procurement of goods and services related to the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The SIU report, released in January, detailed how contracts were awarded to prominent and influential individuals, as well as relatives of politicians and senior officials, without following supply chain management rules and regulations.