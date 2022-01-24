Coach Kerr thrilled as keeper Khune shines for Warriors

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr hopes Itumeleng Khune’s performance for Warriors in the DStv Compact Cup on Saturday has given Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter something to think about.

Khune has only played once for Chiefs this season as Baxter has preferred Daniel Akpeyi in goal. He hasn’t played since Chiefs’ MTN8 quarter-final defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns in August.

The 34-year-old Khune was impressive in the DStv Compact Cup as his heroic performance sent the Warriors to the final after they beat Amabutho 2-1 in the semifinal. They will meet Coastal United on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

“It’s difficult because obviously he has not played at all [for Chiefs] but obviously Stuart, Dillon [Sheppard] and Arthur Zwane were watching this game and he didn’t let them down,” Kerr told the media after the game.

“Good attitude. I mean he worked his socks off in the last two days. I think he realised the amount of work the goalkeepers had to do when they did a training session with me.

“Credit to him, he made one save in the second half when we were under pressure and he kept us in the game.”

Kerr feels Khune deserves to walk away with the man-of-the-match award, especially since it was the first match he had played since August last year.

“Khune [during] the whole game was outstanding because he has not played for a long time and to come into this competition, expectations are all on him because of who he is,” he said.

“The massive personality that he has in SA football ... so for me, I thought he was man-of-the-match, he deserves that today because he saved us.

“The goal that they scored he made a great save. Unfortunately, we didn’t react to the rebound.”

Khune will also hope this performance will convince Baxter to start him when league matches resume next month and to reclaim the number-one jersey from Akpeyi.