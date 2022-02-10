Chiefs' timely boost as Nurkovic returns

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is itching to get back to playing football following a long four-month spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Serbian international has been out since September following a knee injury that required an operation which saw him limited to four appearances this season.

He could make his long-awaited return when Chiefs host TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup first-round at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

“I’m really happy to be back finally with the boys on the field,” Nurkovic said.

“We are working hard preparing for the next match and I think we are ready for it.”

The 29-year-old admitted that he is not 100% fit yet, but added he is working hard to get back to his full fitness to help Chiefs win more matches.

“I'm still working hard to get in the best possible shape and where I used to be and it requires a lot of work. But I will be there soon,” he said.

“It was painful watching these games from the sidelines and on TV. So, I can’t wait to be back.”

Meanwhile, Leonardo Castro, who made a return to Chiefs starting line-up against Maritzburg United towards the end of last year, said the break allowed him to work more on his fitness.

“I’m alright now and this break helped us the injured players as it was a good time to work on our fitness and match conditioning,” Castro said.

“So, we are ready to take the games ahead with the responsibility. I want to show that I still have the hunger and the desire to play and win for Kaizer Chiefs.”

Castro added that the plan is to go all the way and lift the Nedbank Cup title and end the Amakhosi drought, but the focus first is on Galaxy on Saturday.

“The competition is an important tournament for us and we take it seriously,” he said.

“We have to take it in the right way. We have to give it our all and continue to qualify for the next round."