Soccer

Chiefs' timely boost as Nurkovic returns

Striker could get first game in four months this week

10 February 2022 - 07:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is itching to get back to playing football following a long four-month spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Serbian international has been out since September following a knee injury that required an operation which saw him limited to four appearances this season.

He could make his long-awaited return when Chiefs host TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup first-round at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

“I’m really happy to be back finally with the boys on the field,” Nurkovic said.

“We are working hard preparing for the next match and I think we are ready for it.”

The 29-year-old admitted that he is not 100% fit yet, but added he is working hard to get back to his full fitness to help Chiefs win more matches.

“I'm still working hard to get in the best possible shape and where I used to be and it requires a lot of work. But I will be there soon,” he said.

“It was painful watching these games from the sidelines and on TV. So, I can’t wait to be back.”

Meanwhile, Leonardo Castro, who made a return to Chiefs starting line-up against Maritzburg United towards the end of last year, said the break allowed him to work more on his fitness.

“I’m alright now and this break helped us the injured players as it was a good time to work on our fitness and match conditioning,” Castro said.

“So, we are ready to take the games ahead with the responsibility. I want to show that I still have the hunger and the desire to play and win for Kaizer Chiefs.”

Castro added that the plan is to go all the way and lift the Nedbank Cup title and end the Amakhosi drought, but the focus first is on Galaxy on Saturday.

“The competition is an important tournament for us and we take it seriously,” he said.

“We have to take it in the right way. We have to give it our all and continue to qualify for the next round."

It's a 'new game' as Galaxy, Chiefs meet again in cup

TS Galaxy's Sihle Nduli has urged his teammates to forget about their 2019 Nedbank Cup final win over Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their first-round clash ...
Sport
1 day ago

Not winning Champs League won't be failure for Mngqithi

Even with the high-priced signings they made to boost their chances of winning the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Onyango banks on young brigade to claim second star

The Brazilians face Al-Hilal of Sudan in what will be their first game of this year’s group stages at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana embark on a mission to qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says their friendly against Zambia this weekend is important because it marks the start of a busy programme ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022