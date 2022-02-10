Not winning Champs League won't be failure for Mngqithi

Even with the high-priced signings they made to boost their chances of winning the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi wouldn’t view failing to lift this intercontinental competition as a black mark on the club.

Sundowns get their Champions League group stages campaign under way by hosting Sudanese side Al-Hilal at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow at 6pm. The Brazilians, Al-Hilal, defending champions Al Ahly from Egypt and another Sudanese outfit, Al-Merrikh, are in Group A.

“I would not regard not winning the Champions League as a failure but it’s something that I wouldn’t want to experience. I’d love to see Sundowns winning the Champions League. We understand what’s at stake. It’s a long road... we have to tread carefully,’’ Mngqithi said in a media conference in Chloorkop yesterday.

The Tshwane giants added a few expensive signings to their star-studded playing personnel in the recent transfer window with the likes of Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra and Surprise Ralani headlining the list of new arrivals.

“Yes, I did say that some of the players we signed are for the Champions League because we’re looking at our competitors and we’re trying our best to get to that level. We are trying to make sure we’re at a stage where we compete at almost the same level with one mentality, which is to win the Champions League,’’ Mngqithi explained.

“All these seasons, even when we didn’t win it, our plan has always been to fight to win it. That’s why we’re fighting to be in the Champions League every year and [every] signing is always influenced by us trying to make sure we’re better than what we were the previous year.”

Mngqithi highlighted that having faced Al-Hilal in the previous edition of the Champions League made it a little easier for them to prepare for Friday's tie. Al-Hilal and Downs were both in Group B last season. The away match ended goalless before Sundowns won 2-0 in Tshwane.

“Al Hilal is a team that we’re a little bit familiar with because we played against them last year. One still remembers what they were like but they’ve also made some new signings in [Abdul] Ajagun [formerly of Cape Town City] and Gerald Phiri [the former Baroka skipper] whom we are also familiar with,’’ said the Sundowns mentor.