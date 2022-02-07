Pirates dump AmaZulu to advance to last 16

Despite a rather tepid shift, Orlando Pirates still managed to book their slot in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup by beating AmaZulu 1-0 in what was a dramatic tie at Orlando Stadium yesterday.

While Siyabonga Mpontshane saved Tapelo Xoki’s late spot-kick, Deon Hotto struck the game’s solitary goal in the first round of Ke Yona Cup.

Referee Masixole Bambiso thrust into the spotlight when he denied AmaZulu what looked like a clear penalty after the ball touched Goodman Mosele’s hand twice inside the box in the 21st minute.

Bambiso sensationally blew the whistle after the incident, before later awarding Pirates a drop ball, an indication he was not too sure why he whistled in the first place.

Bambiso made up for his earlier howler by awarding the visitors a penalty when Pirates’ Abel Mabaso handled the ball inside the box in the 82nd minute. Mpontshane saved the penalty to keep the scoreline 1-0 in favour of the Buccaneers.

Pirates had a better second-half than the first one. The Sea Robbers used the speed of Hotto to unsettle AmaZulu defence. Hotto’s determination would pay off when he scored in the 53rd minute. The Namibian ace netted a cool volley after a brilliant interplay with Makhubela.

Both teams packed the midfield with three personnel each. Pirates’ engine room was operated by Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare and Ntsako Makhubela, while Usuthu had Keagan Buchanan, Makhehleni Makhaula and Matarr Ceesay as their three midfielders.

Despite the overloaded midfield, both teams still struggled to play direct football. However, boasting equal players in the middle of the park appeared to be the main reason the first half was evenly-balanced as far as ball retention was concerned.

Makhubela and Thembinkosi Lorch strung together a few passes that unlocked the Usuthu defence but the duo’s decision-making rendered their attempts futile. On the opposite end, Augustine Mulenga and Luvuyo Memela on the right and left flank respectively put Pirates full-backs under a lot of pressure.

In their bid to level matters, AmaZulu made double substitutions in the 71st minute. New striker Abraham Majok, who is from South Sudan, made his debut by replacing Bonginkosi Ntuli. Thabo Qalinge entered the fray, taking the slot that was occupied by Ceesay in the starting line-up.