Swallows mentor to work on building strikers’ confidence

Swallows FC head coach Dylan Kerr praised his team for the character they showed as they progressed to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at the weekend.

The Birds came from a goal down to defeat GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting 2-1 at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday 5 February.

Sibusiso Fakude put Benson Mhlongo’s TS Sporting in front after they saw the game was for the taking in the opening stages. The sides tussled, trading chances in the opening half. Sporting went to the break with a one-goal lead.

In the second half, Kerr brought on Ruzaigh Gamildien, Sphesihle Mbele and Dillon Solomons, replacing Mwape Musonda, Lehlogonolo Matlou and Kagiso Malinga. The changes proved to be a masterstroke as Swallows went on to score two goals thanks to Yagan Sasman and Gamildien. The Soweto side managed to see off the minnows and advance to the next stage of the cup competition.

In his post-match comments to the Swallows media department, Kerr was beaming about the resilience of his players after their first comeback win of the season.

“It was always going to be tough. It’s the Nedbank Cup last 32 with TS Sporting coming here to try and get a sneaky win,” said Kerr.

“They [Swallows] showed character when the goal went in, they didn’t panic. They kept moving and playing the ball. At halftime, I knew in my head we needed to change it and the three changes worked. Sometimes football doesn't go according to plan, some people have good games and some bad games. I thought they all gave it their all.

“Credit to everybody. It was a tough game because of the field, because it was heavy. What I like is they kept probing,” said the former Arcadia Shepherds man.

The only downside for Kerr from the match was the number of chances his attacking force missed. The shyness in front of the goal is something he wants to fix, hinting at having one-on-one sessions with the strikers to get their confidence up before the team takes on Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership on February 16.

“The strikers need confidence. Confidence in training is there, confidence in matches is a different thing. Strikers need confidence. If you haven’t got confidence you end up making a mess of things,” said Kerr.