Soccer

City overcome early setback to beat Fullham in FA Cup

Mahrez double seals deal for Premier League leaders

By Reuters - 07 February 2022 - 08:05
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is congratulated by manager Pep Guardiola as he walks off to be substituted.
Image: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester, England – Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for the Premier League leaders, firing home from close range after being played in by Mahrez.

Fulham's early spark was completely extinguished 13 minutes in when centre-back John Stones rose highest to turn in a Kevin de Bruyne corner for his second goal of the season.

A full-strength City ran Fulham ragged after the break as they created chances at will and secured the win through a quick-fire double from Mahrez, the first coming from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after a foul on Jack Grealish. 

