AmaZulu ready for fixture list from hell

Bucs first up for Sikhakhane and Co on Sunday

04 February 2022 - 10:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thembela Sikhakhane of AmaZulu shields the ball from Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 football match between AmaZulu and Sundowns.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

February will arguably be the most gruelling month for AmaZulu in recent seasons.

They will play five exciting games across three tournaments, namely the Nedbank Cup, DStv Premiership and the CAF Champions League. Usuthu’s tough February fixture programme commences against Orlando Pirates in the first round of the Ke Yona Cup at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The Durban side’s no-nonsense right-back, Thembela Sikhakhane, has emphasised that they’re up for the challenge. 

“Everyone is ready for a difficult month of February. We’re soldiers and we’re not complaining. If we have to die on the field, we’re prepared to do that because we are hungry for success. Our hunger to win trophies will see us conquer,’’ Sikhakhane told Sowetan yesterday.

While he pointed out each of the three tournaments they’re involved in was important, Sikhakhane gave a sense the Nedbank Cup presents them with a realistic chance to win something this term.

“We want to perform well in each and every game we play but the Nedbank Cup is one cup we feel we can win. It would be special to win the Nedbank Cup,’’ noted the Usuthu defender.

Pirates may be Sikhakhane’s erstwhile team, but facing them doesn’t evoke any emotions at all. “Yes, I played for Pirates before but whenever I face them I don’t get emotional because I believe all the games are the same,’’ said Sikhakhane.

On the other hand, Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi is happy they were drawn against fellow Premiership side AmaZulu in the first round of this competition, instead of being pitted against minnows from lower leagues.

“In my coaching career, I have never faced the so-called smaller teams in the first round of the Nedbank Cup. At Arrows I faced Sundowns and AmaZulu. Honestly speaking, I like it when I face a bigger team in the first round than playing against teams from lower divisions,’’ said Ncikazi at the Nedbank Cup launch in Sandton midweek.

AmaZulu’s February fixtures

Sunday: v Pirates (Nedbank Cup last 32), away.

February 12: v Raja Casablanca (Champs League group stages), away.

February 18: v Horoya (Champs League group stages), home.

February 22: v TS Galaxy (Dstv Premiership), home.

February 25: v ES Sétif (Champs League group phase), home.

