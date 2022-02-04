Mhlongo to test his tactical ability against Swallows in cup

TS Sporting coach Benson Mhlongo plans to use the Nedbank Cup first round match against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow at 3pm to test himself tactically against Dylan Kerr.

Mhlongo promised they will do their best to make sure they win the match and advance to the next round of the competition. But what is key for him is to see how far he is tactically as this will be his first match in charge of Sporting after rejoining them last month.

“Everything is possible because God allowed me to come back a month after leaving Black Leopards,” Mhlongo told the media.

“I want to test myself tactically, to see how good I am against the best coach and to test my boys and see how ready they are to help the team come out from the relegation zone.

“Every match is big because every game we want to make a statement. I always say the reflection of the players is a reflection of a coach.”

With Sporting struggling in the relegation zone at the GladAfrica Championship table, Mhlongo hopes a win will give them the confidence to do well in league matches.

“What I promise is we will give our heart and energy towards the game and I will let the boys be themselves, help tactically and allow them to showcase their talent,” he said.

“There is no fear. We will do everything we can to win the match.”

Meanwhile, Kerr said their focus is both on the Nedbank Cup and DStv Premiership matches where they are also looking to move away from the relegation zone.

“We all want to go far in this competition and the last 32 is always the hardest round because you face big challenges,” Kerr said.

“Every game is a cup final in the Nedbank Cup and we need to do well. We had a few weeks of preparations... I think the players will have ambitions to go all the way and win the trophy.”