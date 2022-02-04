Playwright Bolokwe in bid to revive traditional theatre

Marangrang a timeless tale of political struggle

Long before modern theatre came into the picture, traditional theatre existed.



People watched shows such as Mathari, One Must Die and Ifindo that were staged in community halls. When protest theatre became dominant during apartheid, traditional stories died down. It is why playwright and director Bogosi Bolokwe, who also acted in Mathari, decided to bring the style of theatre back to introduce young people to it and remind those who have seen in the 1970s and '80s...