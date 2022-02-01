Alli, Van de Beek look to rebuild while Aubameyang's nightmare set to end

Midfield duo Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli get chances to rebuild their faltering careers at Everton after making moves on Monday's transfer deadline day, while Barcelona are set to rescue Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his Arsenal nightmare.

The English Premier League saw the most action on the final day of transfer activity until the end of Europe's top five leagues' domestic seasons, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton the busiest clubs.

Alli's permanent switch to Goodison Park from Spurs represents a fresh start for the 25-year-old, who has fallen from grace having been a key figure for club and country only a few years ago.

The midfielder made only seven Premier League starts last season under former coach Jose Mourinho and has been unable to win his first-team spot back on a regular basis under new boss Antonio Conte.

Alli last made an international appearance in June 2019.