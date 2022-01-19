Soccer

Ghana bundled out of Afcon after humiliating defeat to Comoros

By Reuters - 19 January 2022 - 06:10
Morocco's player Achraf Hakimi (right) celebrates after he scored their second goal against Gabon on Tuesday.
CELEBRATION Morocco's player Achraf Hakimi (right) celebrates after he scored their second goal against Gabon on Tuesday.
Image: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign came to a humiliating end on Tuesday as they were beaten 3-2 by debutants Comoros Islands at Garoua's Roumde Adjia Stadium to finish bottom of Group C with just a single point.

El Fardou Ben Mohamed scored Comoros’ first ever goal at the continental finals before Ahmed Mogni added a second just past the hour-mark.

Goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku levelled the game up for Ghana, but Mogni grabbed a winner for the tiny island nation with five minutes remaining.

It is the first time in their history that Ghana have failed to win at least one pool stage match having made 22 past visits to the finals, their cause not helped in Garoua by playing for 65 minutes with 10 men after a harsh early red card for lead striker Dede Ayew.

Morocco topped Group C with seven points, followed by Gabon on five, who also advance to the second round.

Comoros have an outside chance of being among the best third-placed finishers, though their minus two goal-difference will likely count against them.

Elsewhere, Morocco twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Gabon in Yaounde and finish top of Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Achraf Hakimi hit a stunning free kick six minutes from the end to save Morocco from an upset defeat against a Gabon side which had eight players ruled out due to COVID-19 infections, including talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Jim Allevinah's goal put Gabon ahead at halftime but Sofiane Boufal equalised with a 75th-minute penalty, only for Aaron Boupendza to put Gabon back in front in the last 10 minutes.

Morocco finished with seven points, two ahead of second-placed Gabon.

Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension

Zimbabwe play their last game at the Africa Cup of Nations in Yaounde on Tuesday and then head home to an uncertain future, including suspension by ...
Sport
1 day ago

Malawi look to Mhango to overcome Warriors

Former Malawi captain Joseph Kamwendo is banking on the availability of marksman Gabadinho Mhango when the Flames trade blows with fellow southern ...
Sport
4 days ago

Senegal say Sarr may play after 'positive' injury news

Watford midfielder Ismaila Sarr could yet be able to play for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a 'positive development' in medical ...
Sport
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town