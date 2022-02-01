Have you passed matric but not heard back from a university? This portal might be able to help

The department of higher education is calling on grade 12 pupils who passed matric in 2021 but have not received offers to study at institutions of higher learning to apply via its Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) online portal.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The system will send information provided by applicants to institutions to which they applied and communicate feedback regarding the availability of their study programmes.

“The CACH facility will send a prospective student’s information to universities, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and the sector education and training authorities (SETAs) for learnerships. Where places exist and you meet the requirements, institutions will contact you to offer you a place,” said the department.

The system will bridge the gap between applicants and institutions, as they don't allow walk-in applications.

HOW FIERCE IS COMPETITION FOR PLACES?

Sunday Times Daily reported on hundreds of thousands of matriculants competing for a limited number of available spaces.

Universities received more than 1-million applications from 2021 matriculants, with teaching, law and medicine among the sought-after fields.