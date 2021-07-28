Dolly completes Chiefs' own 'CBD' puzzle

Latest Kaizer Chiefs marquee signing Keagan Dolly has reflected on how watching the club’s greats such as the late John “Shoes” Moshoeu, Jabu Pule and Stanton Fredericks made him fall in love with Amakhosi when he was a young boy.

Yesterday Dolly, 28, penned a three-year deal with Chiefs, having been a free agent since leaving French League 1 side Montpellier at the end of last season. Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander simultaneously completed his move to Chiefs on a three-year deal as well.

Dolly, who played his best football at Mamelodi Sundowns between 2015 and 2017, has given a sense he’s always wanted to turn out for his boyhood club, Chiefs, drawing motivation from Moshoeu, Pule (now Mahlangu) and Fredericks.

“When I was young my father introduced me to Chiefs, we supported Chiefs... I think since I was five years old. I would attend Chiefs games at stadiums to watch the likes of Shoes, may his soul rest in peace…I grew up watching Stanton,’’ recalled Dolly, who’s been allocated jersey No.10.

“I grew up watching Pule. I even used to dye my hair like Pule when I was playing for Westbury Arsenal, so I know what the club is about and I know the mentality here at the club.’’

At Chiefs, the Bafana Bafana left-winger finds his former Sundowns teammates Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat. At Chloorkop the trio forged what would be a much-vaunted combination known as the “CBD’, producing a combined 25 league goals to help Sundowns win the 2015/16 championship.

The deadly trio also played a pivotal role in Downs’ CAF Champions League success of 2016. Dolly is confident they can bring the CBD back to life at Chiefs.

“We’re still close. We speak often, myself and Khama. It’s exciting times to play again with them. I always thought that we had good connection back when we played together at Sundowns,’’ Dolly said.

“Hopefully, we can now bring all we’ve learnt throughout the past couple of seasons that we played at our different clubs and we just come together and work hard for the team…score more goals and encourage each other.’’

Chiefs also confirmed they’re retaining senior players Itumeleng Khune, Lebogang Manyama, Billiat, Bernard Parker and Ramahlwe Mphahlele. While Khune penned a two-year extension, others were given one-year’s extension.

Chiefs will also release Willard Katsande, Philani Zulu and Brylon Peterson, while Yagan Sasman, Siphe Ntiyantiya and Lazarous Kambole have been transfer-listed.