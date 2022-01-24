Covid-19 hit Comoros forced to use outfield player as goalkeeper against Cameroon

The Comoros will have to use one of their outfield players in goal against Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts Cameroon on Monday after being hit by Covid-19 infections.

The Comoros Football Federation reported 12 cases in their camp on Saturday, including their only two fit goalkeepers, and coach Amir Abdou said they would go into the last-16 tie in Yaounde with a makeshift goalkeeper.

“We have already chosen an outfield player who will start as goalkeeper. He is a player who during training showed he could play as a goalkeeper,” goalkeeping coach Jean-Daniel Padovani told a news conference without revealing the identity of the player.

First choice Salim Ben Boina suffered a serious shoulder injury and the other goalkeepers, Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni, are in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Also out of Monday’s match are defenders Kassim Abdallah and Alexis Souahy, midfielders Nakibou Aboubakari and Yacine Bourhane, and attacking midfielder Mohamed Mchangama.

The Comoros qualified for the last 16 against all expectations after a shock win against Ghana on Tuesday, but face a crisis before the biggest game in their footballing history.

Tournament rules state that teams must play as long as they have a minimum of 11 players available.

If they have no goalkeeper available another player must play in that position.