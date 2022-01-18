Ngcobo believes Chiefs can still mount a challenge for Premiership honours
It may appear as though Kaizer Chiefs will have their work cut out for them to wrestle the Premiership title away from rampant Mamelodi Sundowns but young Nkosingiphile Ngcobo believes Amakhosi can still mount a serious challenge for league honours.
Reigning champions Sundowns are looking good for a record-breaking fifth successive Premiership title after going into the festive and African Cup of Nations break 14 points clear of closest rivals Orlando Pirates, with surprise package Stellenbosch third and 15 points behind.
Chiefs have a bigger task on their hands as they sit in fourth and trail Sundowns by 16 points just past the halfway stage, but have played three fewer matches than the runaway leaders.
“For the rest of the season we want to do well and we want to make sure that we win more games,” said the talented 22-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born left-footed attacking midfielder.
“We just want to keep going and make sure we can get closer to the number one team [Sundowns]. We just have to work hard.”
Ngcobo, who is nicknamed “Mshini” [Machine] by his adoring Amakhosi fans, spoke after he was named winner of the DStv Premiership goal of the month for his stunning curling strike in Chiefs' 2-0 win over Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on December 22.
The youngster was modest about his individual brilliance and credited it to teamwork.
“I was just there to finish but it was a well-worked team goal.
“I think it was a good goal but we created the goal as a team and the way we shifted and circulated the ball was very good, with Njabulo Blom finding me in the half spaces where I was able to turn and finish,” said Ngcobo, who received a trophy and R7,000 courtesy of league sponsors DStv for his stunning strike.
Chiefs have 28 points from 16 matches and will resume their Premiership campaign with a tricky away trip to Cape Town City on February 15.
“I think we closed the 2021 calendar on a high as a team because we were working very hard and playing for one another.
“We performed well as a team and we are looking forward to keeping the same tempo and attitude.”