Know difference between football move and money move

The silly season is over and now the soccer silly season has started. It is that time of the year again for the PSL transfer window period.

Soccer players need to open their eyes and make sensible transfer decisions.

They need to remember that there are two moves you make in soccer – a football move and a money move. The lure of money becomes too powerful at times.

Let me explain the two. A football move is a move you make to further your football career, a move that guarantees you a starting berth in a team, a move you make because you want to establish yourself or because you have ambitions to represent your country or move overseas. The money will eventually come.

A money move is a move you make because you are at the end of your career. This move is made to cash in just before retirement or in preparation for retirement.

Learn from the mistakes of others, you do not have to experience the situation yourself. It does not make sense to make a money move if what you really need is a football move.

Learn to resist the lure of money. The grass is not always greener on the other side.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale