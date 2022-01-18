Soccer

Mokwena says Jali is shoo-in as season winner

My player has been consistent, says award-winning Downs co-coach

18 January 2022 - 07:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns has been named Player of the Month for December.
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns has been named Player of the Month for December.
Image: Shaun Roy

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is surprised that the debate on who should walk away with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season award hasn’t started yet as he feels Andile Jali should already be the talk of the town.

This after Mokwena and co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi won their third successive Coach of the Month award. Jali was named the Player of the Month for December.

Mokwena feels Jali has been consistent this season and why the debate on who is likely to win the Footballer of the Year hasn’t started surprises him.

“What’s important is that we continue to work in this way. And if you continue to work in this way, then maybe the debate will start because I’m very surprised that with AJ’s performances with Mshishi’s [Themba Zwane] consistency and performances, we haven’t started the debate of the Footballer of the Season. I’m very surprised,” Mokwena told the club media department yesterday.

“So hopefully now that AJ has won Footballer of the Month, and rightfully so, I’m not sure how many he’s won now already, one or two, but that’s okay.

“The reflection on the performances cannot be based on those individual awards but based on Man of the Match that he’s already chalked up. The consistency in the performances, and then maybe with the media we can start the talk of, is Andile Jali the Footballer of the Season so far?

“And I would be very surprised if we don’t start that talk yet.”

Meanwhile, Mokwena was pleased to have walked away with their third successive monthly award and said everyone at the club deserves praise.

“You get these awards because the team is winning because of the players and the rest of the support staff. We would like to extend a huge congratulation to our support staff and the rest of the technical team for their contribution towards the success of the club.”

Mngqithi said although they won the award, they were not happy that they had dropped five points during the December period. 

“This is one period where we didn’t have the best performances. We even dropped points. I think we dropped five points out of 21 that we were supposed to get,” he said.

“We only managed to get 16, but still it was a very good return, but thanks to everyone for making the club have all the resources to be able to achieve what we got.”

Cape Town City fined for playing without cards, but Maritzburg 'consider appeal'

Cape Town City have been fined R100,000, half of which was suspended, in the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for the match they played against ...
Sport
21 hours ago

New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist

The New York Times has questioned why Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was left off the Fifa shortlist for its Coach of the Year award for 2021 having ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA youngster finds club in Greece, but faces a huge challenge

Young SA midfielder Christos Retsos has signed for Greek second-tier side AO Kavala as he seeks to get his career back on track after a difficult few ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coaches win third monthly PSL award, Chiefs’ Ngcobo gets best goal

Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena have won the DStv Premiership coach of the month award for the third time in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town