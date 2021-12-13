Malesela happy with Gallants' progress
Side claimed fourth victory since coach took reins
Dan Malesela is satisfied with the progress Marumo Gallants have made since he took over last month.
Malesela guided the club to their fourth victory, a 1-0 win over Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.