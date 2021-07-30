Baxter can't promise glory to Chiefs

Despite having a proven track record of delivering trophies at Kaizer Chiefs, coach Stuart Baxter doesn’t want to promise much in his second spell at Amakhosi.

During his first stint at the club, Baxter won four trophies – two league titles, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. Since he left six years ago, Chiefs have won nothing and he has been tasked with bringing back the glory days.

But the 67-year-old insists the only promise he can make is that his soldiers will be ready for battle in the new season.

“As a coach you have to be careful when making promises. Kaizer Chiefs have not won anything for a long time. They came close but have not won anything,” Baxter told the media during the Carling Black Label Cup press conference yesterday.

“When I first came here, it was the same sort of situation. I didn’t promise that we would win anything in the first year. No-one promised anything.

“What we will promise is that the work we will do here in Naturena will prepare these soldiers to battle. And when we get to battle, I will promise them that it won’t be easy. That is the promise I will make. Hopefully that will lead to good results, confidence in the group, believing in what we are doing.

“Then we will start to bring some pride to the supporters and the players.”

Baxter said Chiefs will also play a brand of football that the supporters will enjoy.

The Carling Black Label Cup match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (5pm) will give a picture of how his side will play in the new season.

“We will try our best to play the football the supporters will be proud of and get results. We will work very hard in our attacking and defensive and transitional play,” he said.

“Modern games are about moving into a skill and speed that will be a basis for our game. My job is to make the club a winning team as well as an entertaining team.”

Against Pirates, the Amakhosi will have to make do without a couple of players who are in the starting line-up.

Samir Nurkovic and Khama Billiat are doubtful. Nurkovic is still recovering from a knee injury, though he did train yesterday, while Billiat showed flu-like symptoms.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Reeve Frosler, who were with the national Under-23 squad at the Tokyo Olympics, are also unlikely to feature.

Chiefs' starting line-up

Khune, Mathoho, Cardoso, Mashiane, Mphahlele, Lesako, Blom, Baccus, Radebe, Nurkovic, Billiat.