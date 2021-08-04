Ahly Talk of Ahly's interest in Ngcobo premature

It has turned out Al Ahly's much-hyped interest in Kaizer Chiefs ace Nkosingiphile Ngcobo isn’t as weighty as many have perceived.

Ngcobo’s Al Ahly link was sparked by the Red Devils coach Pitso Mosimane’s statement in his recent interview with SA FM that he’s looking to lure a SA player to Egypt.

Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobie subsequently told local football publication Kingfut.com that the SA player Ahly wanted was the 21-year-old Ngcobo.

Be that as it may be, Raeed Samir, an editor for Cairo-based sports publication El-Ahly.com, has given the impression that Ngcobo isn’t really Ahly's main target, suggesting the CAF Champions League title holders are more keen to sign Bafana Bafana ace Percy Tau and Mozambican striker Luis Miquissone.

“The name of Ngcobo was mentioned once in the media here [in Egypt]. The information we have is that Mosimane wants to sign Tau [who’s on the books of English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion ] first and then Miquissone [from Tanzanian giants Simba] second,” Samir told Sowetan.

“The club's management want to sign Miquissone first, then Tau after that [perhaps meaning Mosimane’s priorities clash with the club’s]. I think Mosimane would help Ngcobo improve but the priority is to get Tau and Miquissone.’’

Sowetan also gathered that Al Ahly haven’t tabled any official offer for Ngcobo, who was promoted from the Chiefs development ranks in 2017. The lad from Pietermaritzburg has since accumulated 44 top-flight appearances, netting four times in all tournaments.

Amakhosi legend Tinashe Nengomasha has urged the club not to stand in Ngcobo’s way should Al Ahly make a formal approach. The retired midfielder feels Al Ahly and Mosimane would help Ngcobo to get ready to ply his trade in Europe.

“This thing of saying it’s too early to try something else must end. If Ahly are really interested and the offer is good, Ngcobo must be released. It might be his last opportunity to go to Ahly, so he must leave as early as now if they really want him,” Nengomasha told Sowetan from his native Zimbabwe yesterday.

“Pitso is good with grooming players...he made Tau and Keagan Dolly great players at Sundowns and they moved to Europe. I believe working with Pitso at Ahly can benefit Ngcobo in terms of making him ready to move to Europe.”