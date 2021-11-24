Real Madrid's Karim Benzema gets suspended jail term in sex tape trial

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was found guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of a former international team mate over a sex tape on Wednesday and sentenced to a one-year suspended jail term.

He was also fined $84,170.

Benzema's lawyer said the player would appeal against the verdict.

Benzema, who had denied any wrongdoing, was not in the court in Versailles. He is due to play for the Spanish club against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol later in the day.

"This outcome in no way corresponds with the reality of events," lawyer Antoine Vey told reporters afterwards.