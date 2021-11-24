Soccer

Ramos makes PSG squad for trip to Man City

Hazard, Bale missing for Real Madrid

By Reuters - 24 November 2021 - 08:11
Paris St Germain's Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi during training.
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris - Paris St Germain defender Sergio Ramos is primed to play his first match in over six months after being named in the squad for tonight's Champions League Group A clash away to Manchester City.

The Spaniard joined PSG in July on a free transfer after ending a 16-year career with Real Madrid but has been unable to play due to a long-running calf injury which led to him missing most of the previous season and Spain's Euro 2020 campaign.

The 35-year-old has been able to train for three weeks without interruption, however, and was named in coach Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man squad for the trip to City, where his side will be hoping to clinch their place in the knockout stage.

PSG are second in Group A with eight points, one behind leaders City with two games remaining. Victory would clinch the French side's place in the next stage while defeat would end their hopes of finishing top of the group and being seeded for the last-16 draw.

Real Madrid forwards Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have been left out of the squad for the group match at Sheriff Tiraspol, the LaLiga club said.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday Hazard was suffering from gastroenteritis, while Bale picked up a knock last week while on international duty with Wales. Both players missed Sunday's 4-1 league win at Granada, which moved them a point clear at the top. Real named forwards Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz in their 23-man travelling squad for the match against Moldovans Sheriff, who stunned Real 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu in September.

Real top Group D on nine points after four matches, two points above Inter Milan with Sheriff a point further back. 

