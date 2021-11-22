Soccer

Mngqithi shares pressures of clean sheets

Downs coach blasts too many mistakes

By Charles Baloyi - 22 November 2021 - 09:24
Manqoba Mngqithi coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Manqoba Mngqithi coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi could not hide his disappointment after their goalless draw against Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday

“We could not control the tempo consistently and made many mistakes with the ball, which exposed us. We could not focus on set pieces and almost conceded. It is better not to lose this type of game. Cape Town City gave us a good game. One is greedy and wants more all the time, but we will take the point,” said Mngqithi.

The 10-time league champions have not conceded a goal in their league campaign, but Mngqithi mentioned the pressures that come with maintaining that record. .

“It is nice that we have not conceded in as many matches, but it is beginning to put too much pressure on the team. We committed a few errors that could have led to a goal against us. The record of clean sheets is becoming an anxiety factor. We are anxious to protect the record. It is always going to put a little bit of pressure on the team. The team plays with anxiety and are a little bit defensive, and it derails the freedom of expression – that is my main concern,” Mngqithi said. 

City coach Eric Tinkler was happy to take a point against the best team in the league.

“We forced them into long balls and could have done better on the counter attacks. We had better chances and could have stolen the three points. Sundowns are a difficult team to beat, and we ended up with a point, and we take it and move on. They won the league title four times in a row and have quality in their squad,” said Tinkler.

The City are in ninth place with 13 points from 11 matches.

