Cardoso: Middendorp factor makes things tricky for Chiefs against Maritzburg

The Ernst Middendorp factor, the renowned research the Maritzburg coach the does on his opponents, and his existing inside knowledge on Kaizer Chiefs will make for a tough encounter for Amakhosi on Sunday, defender Daniel Cardoso has said.

Maritzburg and Chiefs return from the Fifa international date at Harry Gwala Stadium. The match pits Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter against the boss who agonisingly steered Chiefs to within two points of the DStv Premiership title, capitulating on the final day to allow Mamelodi Sundowns in for the championship.

“It's always tricky going up against an ex-coach. Ernst is a very good coach, he's very good tactically,” Cardoso said.

“We almost won the league with Mr Middendorp, so it's gong to be a tough one. He knows all our ins and outs, especially the players who’ve been here for some time.

“It should be a very good game. Maritzburg have improved drastically under Ernst and I'm happy to see they're doing well under him.”

Maritzburg, with a win, defeat and draw from their last three games, will be out to improve on 11th place.

Chiefs have shown a steady improvement after a battling start to the league, and have lost once in seven games, winning three of the last four, including their 2-1 Soweto derby win against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium before the break.

“The Fifa break gave us some time to tighten some screws that were loose. It was 10 days' good training. It's just unfortunate not all the players were with us because some were on international duty,” Cardoso said.