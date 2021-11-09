Phiri explains why he dumped Baroka for Sudan

Playing in the CAF Champions League with Al Hilal is what motivated Gerald Phiri Jnr to join the Sudanese giants.

Phiri completed his move to Hilal yesterday, signing a three-year deal and will be competing in the Champions League after the Sudanese qualified for the group stages.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, the 28-year-old Malawian whose contract with Baroka was set to end in June said he is looking forward to the new challenge despite political strife in that country.

“I’m not scared. I'm there for football. I'm not going there for politics. I think everyone would be safe,” he said yesterday when asked about the decision to move to a country where there is instability.

“With the national team we play in Africa, imagine playing for your national team and your club in the continent, that's a lot of experience.

“I just wanted a new challenge. My contract is coming to an end here at Baroka in June, and so a new challenge is good for me. I’ve played in Zimbabwe, Botswana and SA, so I like to explore my options."

Phiri had been with Baroka since 2019, featuring in 51 competitive matches with four goals and three assists.

He managed only three appearances this season for Bakgaga and said he was not interested in extending his stay.

“We never spoke about it. I wasn't really pushing for it. The season was still long, nine games into the campaign, so I was not really pushing for it. I was not going to take their decision whether they like it or not,” he said.

“I think it is a good offer for the good side because I got to Baroka for free, but they now sold me. It is a good deal for me... and the team. I’m going to get exposure playing in the continent."

Phiri will have to wait a bit longer to start playing for the Omdurman-based club as the Sudanese league as it is currently in the offseason. And even though Al Hilal became one of 16 teams to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League last month, action for the continental championship will resume in February.