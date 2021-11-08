A 10-man Royal AM held their nerve to earn a share of the spoils in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Baroka in a league match played at the Chatsworth Stadium yesterday.

Baroka made it clear very early in the game that they were not in Durban to soak in the summer weather and quickly got down to business in the 12th minute when Bayzel Goldstone put the visitors in the lead.

It was a well-worked team effort that originated from goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke‚ who whipped a long ball from the back that was quickly worked by the Baroka players in short passes and eventually rolled onto Goldstone's path‚ who beat home goalie Patrick Nyame with a low shot.

The home side regrouped and did not have to wait for very long for the equaliser as Levy Mashiane brought them level in the 28th minute. The goal should have been credited to the evergreen Victor Letsoalo as he beat goalkeeper Masuluke with a low shot‚ but Mashiane slid from nowhere to slightly tap the already goal-bound ball as it rolled into the back of the net.

Royal had opportunities to go into the lead but somehow contrived to spurn them when it seemed they were destined to take control of the match.

Their plans were undone three minutes before the halftime break when Kamogelo Mashikinya committed a reckless challenge on Kgodiso Monama‚ earning an immediate red card from the man in the middle.

Mashikinya was promptly sent off and Royal coach John Maduka had to rethink his strategy.

Meanwhile, Swallows sunk to new depths when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Sekhukhune United. Prince Nxumalo scored the late winner at Dobsonville Stadium, while Chippa United and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw.