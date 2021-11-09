Broos shifts all the pressure to Ghana

That Bafana Bafana can control their own destiny in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers puts Ghana under pressure more than SA.

This is the sentiment of Bafana coach Hugo Broos ahead of their last two Group G matches against Zimbabwe at home and Ghana away. Bafana, who top the pool with 10 points, one more than Ghana, welcome the Warriors of Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday, before entertaining the Black Stars on Sunday in Cape Coast. Both games kick off at 9pm.

“It’s better that you’re in our situation than be in a situation of Ghana because there’s enormous pressure if you are chasing. If they don’t win against Ethiopia [on Thursday at 3pm at Orlando Stadium] it can be a disaster for them,” said Broos in a media conference at Soweto’s Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.

“So, the pressure is with them. But that doesn’t mean our game against Zimbabwe will be easy because if we don’t win and they win, they’ll be on top of the group. I really prefer the situation we are in now than that of Ghana and I hope we will keep it this way until the end.”

The Belgian tactician also reiterated his faith in centre-back Rushine de Reuck amid his lack of game time at his club Mamelodi Sundowns in recent weeks. De Reuck hasn’t featured in the Brazilians’ past two games [the MTN8 final against Cape Town City and the league tie against Marumo Gallants].

“I don’t see a reason why I should doubt Rushine now. OK, he didn’t play since our game against Ethiopia because at first he was injured but the last two games at Sundowns the coach preferred someone else, but that doesn’t give me a reason to doubt him,” said Broos of De Reuck.

“All the games Rushine has played since I came here, he did very well. So, there’s no problem for me. I know his qualities so well.”

Bafana's coach also revealed midfielder Yusuf Maart has withdrawn from the squad after picking up a knock on club duty. The Sekhukhune United star has been replaced by SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn. Maart is the second player to pull out of the squad after Kaizer Chiefs’ Sifiso Hlanti also withdrew due to an Achilles injury with Tercious Malepe of AmaZulu taking his slot.