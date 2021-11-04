Ramovic aims high after Galaxy's first league win

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic breathed a sigh of relief after he helped the Rockets register their first DStv Premiership victory.

The Rockets defeated Baroka 2-1 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

Sinethemba Mngomezulu cancelled out Evidence Makgopa’s opener with Menzi Ndwandwe grabbing the winning goal in added time.

Ramovic, 42, praised his players for their never-say-die attitude, and he wants them to cherish their first win and use it to boost their confidence.

“We started the game well and we had a lot of speed and ball possession. We had a lot of transition and we had chances to score. They had one chance and scored. We showed character to recover from a goal down to win the game. I am happy for the players and the club,” said a relieved Ramovic.

He hopes they will improve and win more games as he highlighted the importance of their first league win. “We are on the right track. We have to keep on working hard and show our mental strength. This win will boost the confidence of the players. They believed in themselves. We have a great team and their quality is there for all to see.”

The Rockets will play against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday at 5.30pm.

“Let us enjoy this win first and let it sink in that we eventually won a game. We had a difficult period and we lost the last two games since I took charge of the club. We want to enjoy this win because we deserve it. We have to build on this result.

“I don’t want to talk about the next game. I want us to cherish this moment and see the management smiling for a change. We will talk about the next game when we get back to training,” added Ramovic.