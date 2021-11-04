Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter on Hlanti’s devastating injury: ‘It was like a pistol shot’

In-form left-back Sifiso Hlanti looks set to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season with a devastating injury he received in training on Thursday, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter revealed ahead of Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Baxter revealed that, in a freak injury, Hlanti had simply stepped awkwardly in training at Chiefs’ Village in Naturena on Thursday morning, and the news after the session from the medical team was that the Bafana Bafana left-back had a serious Achilles rupture.

“Look at me, I’ve got my boot on and I’m not a happy camper at the moment. But I feel so sorry for Sifiso,” said Baxter at Thursday’s pre-match press conference in Sandton to the derby, wearing a moon boot on his right foot for a stress fracture the coach picked up in the gym.

“This morning we did a walk-through drill, we advanced that into a handball drill and then we advanced that into an XI v XI for 15 minutes just to put down some tactical patterns and things for the game.

“We had done everything, we were in the last two minutes of the 15 minutes playing, Sifiso hit a long, cross-field pass, he was back-pedalling, he put his foot down behind him and I’m not joking, everybody within 20-metres heard it. It was like a pistol shot.

“He went off, and when I came off the field they said he’s got a total rupture of the Achilles. Where the Achilles was they could put their two fingers together – it just snapped.

“So, yeah, he won’t be back – I’ve had the same operation – for, I would guess, six months.”

Hlanti, signed from Swallows FC in the off-season, has been one of the consistently bright performers on the left flank for a Chiefs side who have battled to seventh place in the Premiership after nine matches.