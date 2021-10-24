Mohamed Salah hat-trick as Liverpool put five past shambolic United

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool, who are in second place, a point behind leaders Chelsea, looked every bit the title contenders they are with Salah continuing his remarkable run of scoring form -- finding the target for the 10th game in all competitions.

It should have been United though who opened the scoring when, in the fourth minute, Bruno Fernandes had time and space inside the box but fired his shot wide.

Liverpool showed no such generosity a minute later when Luke Shaw sloppily played Salah onside and the Egyptian's pinpoint cross was turned in by Naby Keita.

Shaw was at fault again, eight minutes later, when he and Harry Maguire got in each other's way and Keita took advantage moving the ball outside to Trent Alexander-Arnold whose low ball across the face of the goal was slid in by Diogo Jota.

Salah then made it 3-0, his initial shot from the edge of the area was blocked but United's defence failed to react and Keita pounced on the loose ball, pulling the ball back to the Egyptian who drilled a shot high into the net.