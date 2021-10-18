Stubborn Maniema force stalemate with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw by Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League preliminary second round, first leg at Stade des Martyrs yesterday.

Themba Zwane scored a brace, but it was not enough to hand them a victory as the hosts fought back twice to force a draw.

It means Sundowns will head into the second leg in Pretoria on Sunday with an advantage after scoring two away goals in Congo.

With them being ruthless at home and not giving anything away at the back, the Brazilians have what it takes to advance to the group stages of the competition in Pretoria.

Sundowns handed starts to Brian Onyango and Mosa Lebusa in the absence of Rushine de Reuck and Mothobi Mvala. The Brazilians had five players ruled out of the match, the other three being Lebogang Maboe, Grant Kekana and Divine Lunga.

The Brazilians, looking for an away goal that would hand them the advantage in the second leg, got off to a perfect start when Zwane gave them a lead in the ninth minute, leaving the Congolese with a lot of work to do if they are to have a chance of advancing.

Despite conceding the goal, the home side fought hard and were slowly coming into the match as they started to ask questions of a Sundowns defence yet to concede a goal in the DStv Premiership this season.

Sundowns finally cracked under the pressure as Maniema found the equaliser just before the interval, against the run of play.

Both teams played good football in the first half and both had chances but failed to convert them.

They did not sit back in the second half as they went in search of the second goal and it was Sundowns who found the breakthrough again.

Zwane completed his brace after a good interchange with Sibusiso Vilakazi to make it 2-1 with five minutes remaining. But again they failed to hold on to the lead as Maniema equalised in injury time.