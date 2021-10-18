Soccer

Swallows draw with Stellies on Truter's return

Birds lacked energy to win the game

18 October 2021 - 07:41
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thabo Matlaba of Swallows FC challenged by Ibraheem Jabaar of Stellenbosch FCduring the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Swallows FC and Stellenbosch FC.
Thabo Matlaba of Swallows FC challenged by Ibraheem Jabaar of Stellenbosch FCduring the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Swallows FC and Stellenbosch FC.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Swallows' poor run of results continued after playing to a dull 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.

The match was coach Brandon Truter’s first since he returned from his two-week suspension and after promising that people would see a different Swallows yesterday, he stuck to that as he almost changed the entire team.

But it was not what he had hoped for as his side remain winless in six successive league matches since their 1-0 victory over Royal AM in their opening match.

Truter was suspended after a run of poor results with assistant coach Simo Dladla placed in charge temporarily, but the situation didn’t improve with Truter recalled.

Stellenbosch were hoping to keep their unbeaten run intact. They have been a surprise package this season and came into this match in fourth, level on points with Royal AM.

Swallows didn't show the improvement Truter had promised before. There was not enough energy from the players to win the game, with their confidence still low. Yet they took the match to Stellies and were rewarded two minutes before the interval when Ruzaigh Gamildien broke the deadlock with a tap in from a Teboho Langerman cross.

But their joy was short-lived as Stellenbosch equalised immediately after conceding. David van Rooyen capitalised on poor defending on the stroke of halftime after he connected with an Augustine Dimgba cross.

Truter would have been disappointed with how they conceded the goal, especially after taking the lead just before the interval.

In the second half Swallows continued where they left off in the first stanza, with Stellies happy to sit back and wait for opportunities on the counterattack. They absorbed pressure from Swallows and nearly caught them on the break on a few occasions.

Swallows showed tired legs towards the end of the second half with Stellenbosch finishing the better side even though they didn’t create many chances.

In the end a draw was probably a fair result as both teams didn’t do enough to win the match.

Swallows remained 13th, with six points from seven matches, while Stellies jumped to third.

Dolly's brace sees Chiefs move to No8

Kaizer Chiefs dedicated their biggest league win of the season to club chair Kaizer Motaung, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Saturday.
Sport
6 hours ago

TS Galaxy play their part on World Food Day

TS Galaxy Football Club celebrated World Food Day by giving back to the community of Mamelodi in Tshwane yesterday.
Sport
22 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs mourning the death of former player Lucky Maselesele

Kaizer Chiefs are mourning the death of former player Lucky Maselesele, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Tsutsumani in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Coach Gavin Hunt starting to look over his shoulder as Chippa continue to struggle

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt is starting to look over his shoulder after the 4-0 DStv Premiership thrashing by rampant Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

