Clean sheets give Tembo hope

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is encouraged by the improvement after their fourth clean sheet in five games during their 2-0 victory over Baroka at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori have only conceded two goals in seven matches and Tembo was full of praise for his side, especially his defence, as he feels they have a solid foundation compared to last season.

“Huge improvement from last season because last campaign we were not solid defensively, we gave away goals,” Tembo told the club media department after the game.

“But this season we are a little bit solid. We are difficult to score against, and for us that’s the foundation of any team, especially our team. We got to be solid defensively because we know that we always create chances.

“So it also gives us freedom, and our attacking players more freedom going forward when we know that we can take a little bit of risk, because if you are solid TT (Thatayaone Ditlhokwe) and Luke Fleurs, I think they were brilliant.”

Unbeaten so far, Tembo plans to continue with that good run when they host Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue on Sunday at 5.30pm.

“Another tough game, a huge one against Chiefs, and they are a very good team, and on any good day they can punish you,” Tembo said.

“So we just have to regroup, at least we have more days to try and recover because you could see a few tired legs with Jesse Don and Teboho Mokoena because of traveling with the national team. At least we can give them an extra day or two to regroup.”

Meanwhile, Baroka coach Thoka Matsemela was disappointed with his side’s performance and felt they were let down by poor finishing.

“Very disappointing results for us. We started well in the first half and we had some chances we were supposed to convert and we missed them,” Matsemela said.

“But we managed the game in the first half because what we prepared was not to concede in the opening half and we did everything. Second half I think we lost focus and after that there was nothing we could do because SuperSport defended well.”

Other results yesterday, Sekhukhune 1, Cape Town City 0; Chiefs 4, Chippa 0.

CAF second preliminary round, first leg results

Champs League

AmaZulu 0-0 TP Mazembe

Confed Cup

Diables Noirs 0-0 Pirates

Gallants 2-1 Vita Club