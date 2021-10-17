TS Galaxy play their part on World Food Day
Club hands over food parcels in Mamelodi
TS Galaxy Football Club celebrated World Food Day by giving back to the community of Mamelodi in Tshwane yesterday.
The club, along with Entokozweni Resource Centre-Miag in partnership with the Gauteng department of social development embarked on a journey to give back to members of the community who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Galaxy president Tim Sukazi explained the idea behind the initiative.
"TS Galaxy was part of the initiative that is related to debuting World Food Day. We came here to Mamelodi with the department of social development in Gauteng. We thought we should come and make a difference with the little that we have by giving food to our people," Sukazi said.
"We are a black community. We are poverty stricken. Many will know that Mamelodi is the stronghold of TS Galaxy FC. There are many Ndebele-speaking people here. From C1 in Mamelodi to C5, it is Ndebele only."
Galaxy players Marlon Heugh, Karabo Tshepe, Sibongiseni Shelembe and Muzi Mahlangu also played a pivotal role on the day of the event as they helped to deliver the food parcels.
"This is our community. We are making a serious claim but we then thought that could not be done by lip service. We need to be visible," Sukazi said.
"People need to see the club here. We came but most importantly we achieved what we needed to achieve by giving to the poor. Poverty alleviation is challenging in SA. We should take it step by step as South African communities and the club took this initiative. We are quite grateful.
"Every person who forms part of our universe needs to be part of it so that people can realise that we belong together. When we say we have people in Mamelodi and they also see their players, they appreciate it. As you can see, the players are active.
The players played a huge helping hand in handing over the parcels. We are grateful that we made this occasion a very eventful one."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.