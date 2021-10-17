TS Galaxy play their part on World Food Day

TS Galaxy Football Club celebrated World Food Day by giving back to the community of Mamelodi in Tshwane yesterday.

The club, along with Entokozweni Resource Centre-Miag in partnership with the Gauteng department of social development embarked on a journey to give back to members of the community who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Galaxy president Tim Sukazi explained the idea behind the initiative.

"TS Galaxy was part of the initiative that is related to debuting World Food Day. We came here to Mamelodi with the department of social development in Gauteng. We thought we should come and make a difference with the little that we have by giving food to our people," Sukazi said.

"We are a black community. We are poverty stricken. Many will know that Mamelodi is the stronghold of TS Galaxy FC. There are many Ndebele-speaking people here. From C1 in Mamelodi to C5, it is Ndebele only."

Galaxy players Marlon Heugh, Karabo Tshepe, Sibongiseni Shelembe and Muzi Mahlangu also played a pivotal role on the day of the event as they helped to deliver the food parcels.