Dolly's brace sees Chiefs move to No8

Kaizer Chiefs dedicated their biggest league win of the season to club chair Kaizer Motaung, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Saturday.

Amakhosi recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over Chippa United in their DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium at the weekend.

Embattled coach Stuart Baxter, who could afford a smile for a change, hopes the big win will kick-start a revival for his club.

The win took the pressure off Baxter as his team showed up to record a convincing victory against their former coach Gavin Hunt.

The win moved them to eighth on the log table with nine points from seven matches.

Man-of-the-match Keagan Dolly scored a brace, while Khama Billiat and Lazarous Kambole were on target for Amakhosi.

Baxter was full of praise for Dolly, who worked hard and played a role in the goals. “It was nice to get a win on the chairman’s birthday. We did it for him,” said Baxter.

Dolly was on top of his game as he inspired Amakhosi to the big win to end their four-game winless run.

Dolly, 28, joined Chiefs from French club Montpellier at the start of the season.

Baxter said he worked hard on his fitness and form.

“From the coach comes inspiration, and from the player comes motivation. He had not played for too long and he had lost his motivation and shape and he was a few kilos overweight, and we had to work on him. He is now in good shape and enjoying his football,” said Baxter.

Baxter is happy for Kombole, who scored his first goal this season, and hopes the striker will contribute more goals this season.

Amakhosi will go into their next league game against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday high on confidence.

Baxter said they played well in other matches but failed to find the back of the net. However, they got everything right against Chippa.

“We were not bad when they said we were bad in the previous league games. We will prepare well for the next league game. We played six matches and people expected us to win every game. We have to keep on working hard and we will get better,” added Baxter.

Fixtures

Tuesday

Marumo Gallants v Royal AM, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm; TS Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela Stadium, 7.30pm.

Wednesday

Arrows v Sundowns, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium, 5.30pm.

Saturday

Maritzburg v TS Galaxy, Harry Gwala Stadium, 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Arrows, Cape Town Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday

Chippa v Swallows, Sisa Dukashe Stadium, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 5.30pm.