Sekotlong hails club decision over mentor

With Chippa United re-affirming their support to coach Gavin Hunt despite a poor run, striker Thokozani Sekotlong has backed the decision as they feel it is just a matter of time before they turn it around.

Yesterday, Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi said through a statement that he would do everything in his power to support Hunt to make sure he succeeds.

This is unlike Mpengesi, as he is known for pulling the trigger when results are not coming, but Sekotlong said this is the best decision the club has made as they are starting to respond to Hunt's coaching philosophy.

“I feel like it is a good thing moving forward because everything takes time to build,” Sekotlong told Sowetan yesterday.

“We’ve been unlucky and the players are reacting to the coach positively. Everybody is working hard and it is just a matter of time before we can turn it around. It is not like we are in a crisis mode.”

The Chilli Boys are 13th on the DStv Premiership table with five points from six matches following a single victory, two draws and three defeats.

And the 30-year-old from Mamelodi in Pretoria feels they have been unlucky this season.

“I feel like we’ve been unfortunate because against Orlando Pirates, we played very well and we didn’t get the results even though I felt we deserved something. We just had a lapse of concentration,” he said.

“Against Stellenbosch, we pushed so hard and we played well. We were very unfortunate to concede an own goal, so we were very unlucky because we’ve been creating a lot of chances. I believe that if we can push the way we have been pushing, we will get lucky and we will get those points and we will take it from there.”

Sekotlong hopes they will turn it around when they visit fellow strugglers Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm.

“I think it will be a very difficult game, both teams haven’t had a great run, so it will be a very mental match at the end of the day. It is an important game for both teams and I think the team that wants it the most will get the points.

“Football is difficult, but then obviously the coach will want to get one over them. For us, it is important to get the points. Yeah, it could be a plus to motivate us more and push us more.”

Fixtures

Saturday

Sekhukhune v Cape Town City, 3.30pm, Ellis Park; SuperSport v Baroka, Lucas Moripe 5pm; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday

Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville, 3.30pm.