How Chiefs’ 1970s legends came to the aid of comrade Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko

"A lot of them, and I'm also talking about AmaZulu, Pubs, Orlando Pirates, Swallows. They never got themselves prepared for life post-football.

"It was not their fault. No-one told them. You need someone to tell you when you’re young. You can't just guess how this world functions. They also made nowhere near the same kind of money from the game. Even the financial advisors of 30, 40 years ago got it wrong saying, 'Invest in a pension, and when you retire you'll earn R2,000 a month'. In the 1970s you could buy car for R700 and you thought, 'R2,000 a month, what a lot of money'."

Stylianou said Motaung is always available to help when he hears a club legend is in trouble, a more difficult task as each decade the number of former players grows.

"But he doesn't blow his trumpet and say, 'Look at what I’ve done'. He keeps quiet. He's very secretive," the retired businessman said.

"When a legend passes on, Chiefs basically cover all the costs of the funeral. Kaizer has never forgotten the legends who built the Chiefs brand. People forget Kaizer himself is a legend, and these are his former teammates, and he looks after them."

Cecil Motaung, chairman Motaung's brother and also Chiefs' supporter relations manager, has been a bridge between the club and its legends.

Stylianou said meetings are often held to find ways to help legends in need.

"The difficulty is you can't pick up a phone every week and know who is struggling,," he said.

"With Covid-19 we hadn't been able to mix, so the legends had basically been out of touch for about two years. We'd heard some things about Bull needing help. [The late] Ryder [Mofokeng] kept updating us.

"Someone took Bull's wheelchair to an engineering company. They tried to put it together but it wasn't successful. They took a photograph of it in pieces and put it on Facebook. The minute I saw that, I felt it was wrong. It looked like Chiefs and the legends weren't doing anything.

"I immediately posted on Facebook that it had been brought to our attention that Bull was having a difficult time, and most important that we would come to his aid.

"I went around and found a wheelchair that was strong. Some people on Facebook asked why we didn't get him an electric wheelchair, but I replied: 'People state we must get you a Ferrari, but we got you a 4x4'. He's an athletic guy and wants to get ]exercise and use his muscles.