Boxing SA convinces Nkomo to stay on longer

The Boxing SA (BSA) board has accepted Cindy Nkomo’s resignation as its director of operations and acting CEO but persuaded her to stay on until the end of January.

Nkomo resigned last week but Luthando Jack, the BSA chairperson, had a meeting with Nkomo yesterday to deliberate on her resignation.

Jack described Nkomo – who has been with BSA for four years and acting as CEO for 16 months after the resignation of Tsholofelo Lejaka – as someone who has been instrumental in developing a policy regime that was consistent with the Boxing Act and transformation of the sport.

“Ms Nkomo has presided over the administration of the sport through a tumultuous period due to the Covid-19 since her appointment in August 2020. She also managed the transition from the erstwhile to the current board and facilitated the process of the strategic visioning and engagement of the boxing fraternity by the current board with an ambitious and yet compelling vision to renew, grow and transform the people’s sport of boxing,” he said yesterday.

“This vision has overwhelming support from the fraternity. The past year has been one of constant transition as the board has been working hard at changing the architecture of boxing in this country and Ms Nkomo has been instrumental in that. In the last few months, the board has been very focused on the back-to-basics strategy to renew, grow and transform South African boxing in all its facets."

Jack said his board was grateful to Nkomo for agreeing to work with them to manage her exit from the organisation to retain administrative stability, ensure business continuity and thus safeguarding the interest of the sport.

But the question everyone should be asking is why has all previous CEOs been unable to complete their five-year term with BSA. Lejaka could not stand being reduced to just a paper pusher when he occupied the highest office of boxing.

Lejaka instructed Nkomo to write a letter of cancellation to a particular promoter in East London because his application had not met all the requirements in 2018. The then BSA board chairperson overruled the CEO and gave permission to that promoter to stage his tournament.

The same happened last week. Nkomo wanted last Friday’s tournament in East London to be postponed to a later date to give the new promoter from that province ample time to do everything accordingly. She would not sign the sanctioning letter due to non-compliance of the standard rules and regulations.

But someone in that BSA went against her and gave permission for that tournament to continue. That was a gross violation of the corporate governance, which identifies who has power and accountability, and who makes decisions. It enables management and the board to deal more effectively with the challenges of running a company.