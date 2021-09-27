We knew that Chiefs' defenders are very slow, says Otladisa

Marumo Gallants' attacking midfielder Katlego Otladisa says his side played “much better” football than Kaizer Chiefs during their 0-0 draw in the DStv Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The former Platinum Stars winger played a big role in adding to the pressure on Chiefs and felt delighted with the effort from his teammates.

The 25-year-old believes that their draw against Chiefs is a confidence booster before they travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Golden Arrows on Sunday as their final clash before the FIFA international break.

“We stuck to the coach's plan. We knew that they were under pressure as much as we were,” he told SuperSport TV.

“The coach told us that we can keep a block and stay compact.

“They couldn't play behind or through us because honestly, as form counts, we played better football than them and I am sure we kept more possession than them [Chiefs].”

The Limpopo side enjoyed a good deal of possession, but were unable to find the back of the net despite piling pressure on Chiefs' defence.

“The game plan was to get them on the break but we couldn't convert our chances,” said Otladisa.

“We knew that all their defenders are very slow, so the coach told us that we can play behind them and put them on the back foot.

“So that was what we tried to do. It wasn't the day today but hopefully we will get it right.”

Otladisa says getting at the Chiefs defence was not a big deal, since coach Sebastian Migne pinpointed their weakness before the clash.

“Every game the coach tells me that people are going to kick me because I am a cheeky player and I like going at defenders,” he said.

“All I should do is to stay disciplined and respect the opponent as much as I can and focus on goals.

“I've been getting it wrong honestly, in the past three games.

“I feel like I am having a bad streak of luck, but hopefully in the next game I'll get my goal.”