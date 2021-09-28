Going getting tough for Baxter
Uninspiring display at Gallants cause for concern
It seems Stuart Baxter is running out of ideas and innovation to take Kaizer Chiefs to a glorious level again.
It was Baxter’s transitional play that saw Amakhosi dominate in his first stint as Chiefs coach between 2012 and 2015. And that was the reason the former Bafana Bafana coach was brought back to the hot seat again this time...
