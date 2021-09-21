'Give Baxter more time to get Chiefs right'
Mashamaite, MacGregor say coach is not the problem
Having been tipped by many as one of the potential title contenders, Kaizer Chiefs have shown no signs of being a real threat.
Leaking seven goals from four league games, where they managed just a singe victory and two defeats with one draw, sums up Chiefs’ substandard start to the new season...
