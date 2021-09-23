Point from Durban derby pleases Benni McCarthy

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is content with a point from their 2-2 draw with Golden Arrows in the Durban derby at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium yesterday.

With four games played and no victory recorded, McCarthy feels they are moving in the right direction.

And what impressed him yesterday was that they were now finding the back of the net, having scored five times in their last two matches.

“It was a very entertaining game but I think it was a missed opportunity for us. We played extremely well and we started the game really well,” McCarthy said.

“High tempo and good chances that we created, we hit the target and we looked like a team that was always going to score. I really like what I saw from the team. Work ethic, the mentality, we never gave up. We continued to dig in there, we turned the game around and we should have probably got the winner.

“Overall, I can’t complain about getting a point. Getting one point is better than getting a loss and we scored two goals, very positive signs that we are moving in the right direction.”

With his side to face Baroka in the next match on Saturday, McCarthy is positive that they will turn the corner soon.

“The team is slowly getting to our best. Hopefully, come the latter stages we will be in a good form and we will build from this game,” he said.

“We got three points in the log [from three draws] and if we get a win on Saturday we will move to the top half.

“It has been a tough start. It is not easy and I can't rotate and play players who are trying to settle into the way we play. We go with what we know and what works for us.

“Overall, I’m happy with a point and that we scored two goals and hopefully we can build on this result on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema feels they let Usuthu off the hook as he feels they should have won the match.

“This is what you are looking for in the derby game and goals, penalties, and I think we let them off the hook,” Seema said.

“We could have converted some of the chances we created but credit to us, we are still a young team with new guys still trying to settle.”